AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Invests $1.14 Million in H & R Block Inc (HRB)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of H & R Block by 6.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of H & R Block by 3.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of H & R Block by 2.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of H & R Block by 34.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of H & R Block by 4.7% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on H & R Block from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on H & R Block from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on H & R Block from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded H & R Block from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.96.

H & R Block stock opened at $26.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. H & R Block Inc has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $30.56.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 269.22% and a net margin of 19.40%. H & R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that H & R Block Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.56%.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

