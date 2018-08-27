AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $114.16 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,600 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 2.7% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $114,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 156.2% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 71.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $147,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,328,694.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,441,190.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.91, for a total transaction of $5,958,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,701 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,214.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,867 shares of company stock worth $7,719,495 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $414.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.16.

NOC stock opened at $298.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $264.36 and a 12 month high of $360.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

