AT&T Inc. (T) Holdings Increased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 32.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,007,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,561 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in AT&T were worth $32,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 114,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 27,203 shares during the last quarter. Gifford Fong Associates acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,001,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 882,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,462,000 after acquiring an additional 76,755 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of AT&T by 8.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 61,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of AT&T by 521.5% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 3,437,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $32.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $200.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $39.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Scotiabank set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.21.

In other AT&T news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 7,690 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,771.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 65,500 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $1,998,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,042.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

