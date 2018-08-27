AT&T Inc. (T) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.80 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will post $45.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.10 billion and the highest is $46.67 billion. AT&T posted sales of $39.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year sales of $173.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $169.84 billion to $186.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $186.70 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $182.19 billion to $193.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.21.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.64. The stock had a trading volume of 16,224,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,302,570. The company has a market cap of $200.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AT&T has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $39.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

In other AT&T news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 7,690 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,771.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 65,500 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $1,998,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,042.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in AT&T by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

