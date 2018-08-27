Athene (ATH) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.13

News headlines about Athene (NYSE:ATH) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Athene earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.9697259750303 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $49.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.22. Athene has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $958.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.85 million. Athene had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Athene will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATH shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on shares of Athene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Athene from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.42.

In other news, Director Hope S. Taitz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Grant Kvalheim sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $203,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,631,434 shares in the company, valued at $81,571,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,466 shares of company stock worth $8,075,312 over the last quarter. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

