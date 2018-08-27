Asure Software (ASUR) Given a $25.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Barrington Research set a $25.00 target price on Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Asure Software’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

“We are reducing our 2018 non-GAAP EPS forecast to $0.68 from $0.74 to better reflect the revenue/cost contributions of acquisitions, which were previously too optimistic. We are maintaining our 2019 non-GAAP EPS forecast of $0.90.”,” Barrington Research’s analyst wrote.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Asure Software from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Asure Software to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Asure Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asure Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.14.

NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $214.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.53 million. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. research analysts forecast that Asure Software will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Gill sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $8,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Asure Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,066,000. Pacific Grove Capital LP bought a new stake in Asure Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,111,000. Cynosure Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Asure Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Asure Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $798,000. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software Inc provides cloud-based software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company's product line includes AsureSpace workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.