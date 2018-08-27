Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) Stake Lessened by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,807 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 316.7% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries stock opened at $48.44 on Monday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

ASTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group, and Energy Group segments.

