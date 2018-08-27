Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 16,832 Shares of Pentair PLC (PNR)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,832 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pentair were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 39.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 6.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 19.9% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Pentair by 11.1% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Pentair by 8.5% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perfrom” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pentair from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,675,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $73,934,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,862 shares in the company, valued at $126,328.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,042 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $43,420.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,376,042 shares of company stock worth $145,632,920 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PNR stock opened at $42.88 on Monday. Pentair PLC has a twelve month low of $39.70 and a twelve month high of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $780.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

