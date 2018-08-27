Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in United States Steel Co. (X)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United States Steel news, VP Sara A. Greenstein sold 3,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $135,262.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of X stock opened at $30.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $47.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 3.16.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.31%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on X shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $63.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.63.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

