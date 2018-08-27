Arizona State Retirement System Has $25.05 Million Stake in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $25,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,559,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $14,793,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,558,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on UTX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $157.00 target price on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

United Technologies stock opened at $133.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $106.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $109.10 and a one year high of $139.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.26 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $111,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 14,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $1,944,809.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,606.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,974 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

