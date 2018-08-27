Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,957,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,694,727 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $2,106,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 9,164.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,020,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,641 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,322,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,337 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,985,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,820,000 after purchasing an additional 683,457 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $28,649,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 222.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,216,000 after purchasing an additional 607,780 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.62.

In related news, VP John P. Stott sold 2,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $99,184.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 3,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $196,235.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 171,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,741,379.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,292 shares of company stock worth $5,977,078. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $50.70 on Monday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.48 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 55.14%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

