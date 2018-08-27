Apple Inc. (AAPL) is Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s Largest Position

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.2% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 17,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $1,477,000. Roof Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Roof Advisory Group Inc. now owns 42,322 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,101,000 after buying an additional 12,930 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in Apple by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,970,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Macquarie set a $214.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.97.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $216.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,062.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.16 and a 52 week high of $219.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Apple’s payout ratio is 31.70%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Angela J. Ahrendts sold 6,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,240,104.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,005,863.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 4,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.54, for a total value of $903,916.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,897,059.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,230 shares of company stock valued at $28,436,361. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

