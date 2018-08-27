Aperio Group LLC Increases Position in First Hawaiian Inc (FHB)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 86.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,215 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,262,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,969,000 after purchasing an additional 292,947 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $2,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FHB shares. Bank of America upgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

In related news, Director Paribas Bnp sold 1,530,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $42,166,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $28.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.41. First Hawaiian Inc has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.18 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 25.59%. First Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.