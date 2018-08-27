Aperio Group LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,233,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,911,000 after buying an additional 841,018 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,928,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2,371.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 170,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,439,000 after buying an additional 163,734 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 103,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 70,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 165,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after buying an additional 67,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $53,830.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $270,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,614.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,453 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIT. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Wellington Shields upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $77.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $78.90.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.74 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center-Based Distribution and Fluid Power Businesses.

