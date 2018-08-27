Aperio Group LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Brunswick Co. (BC)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Brunswick by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 117,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Brunswick by 1.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,038,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,985,000 after acquiring an additional 19,443 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 0.9% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Brunswick by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

NYSE BC opened at $65.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.71.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.05). Brunswick had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Brunswick to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on Brunswick from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

In other Brunswick news, insider William Metzger sold 13,530 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $912,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark D. Schwabero sold 15,237 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $1,027,735.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 307,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,748,564.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,029 shares of company stock worth $2,973,216. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.