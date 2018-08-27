Analyzing Himax Technologies (HIMX) and Atomera (ATOM)

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: ATOM) and Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

23.4% of Himax Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Atomera shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Atomera shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Himax Technologies has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atomera has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Himax Technologies and Atomera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himax Technologies 3.66% 6.12% 3.45% Atomera N/A -78.61% -74.42%

Dividends

Himax Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Atomera does not pay a dividend. Himax Technologies pays out 56.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Himax Technologies and Atomera’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Himax Technologies $685.17 million 1.61 $27.96 million $0.16 39.94 Atomera $110,000.00 588.91 -$13.06 million N/A N/A

Himax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Atomera.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Himax Technologies and Atomera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himax Technologies 1 7 4 0 2.25 Atomera 0 0 1 0 3.00

Himax Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $10.55, indicating a potential upside of 65.03%. Atomera has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.57%. Given Atomera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atomera is more favorable than Himax Technologies.

Summary

Himax Technologies beats Atomera on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices. The company also designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays; in-cell touch and display driver integration single-chip solutions; LED driver and power management ICs; scaler products for monitors and projectors; tailor-made video processing IC solutions; silicon IPs; and liquid crystal on silicon micro-displays for augmented reality (AR) devices and head-up displays for automotive industry. In addition, it offers digital camera solutions, including complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors and wafer level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing, and machine vision, which are used in various applications, such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical devices, and Internet on Things. The company markets its display drivers and display-related products to panel manufacturers, agents or distributors, module manufacturers, and assembly houses; and non-driver products to camera module manufacturers, optical engine manufacturers, and television system manufacturers. Himax Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan City, Taiwan.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in the business of developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. Its lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin-film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.