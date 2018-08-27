Analyzing Hellenic Telecom Organization (HLTOY) & Vodafone Group (VOD)

Hellenic Telecom Organization (NASDAQ: VOD) and Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hellenic Telecom Organization and Vodafone Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hellenic Telecom Organization 2.37% 8.20% 3.02% Vodafone Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hellenic Telecom Organization and Vodafone Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hellenic Telecom Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A Vodafone Group 0 1 8 1 3.00

Vodafone Group has a consensus target price of $31.94, indicating a potential upside of 39.90%. Given Vodafone Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vodafone Group is more favorable than Hellenic Telecom Organization.

Dividends

Hellenic Telecom Organization pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Vodafone Group pays an annual dividend of $2.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Vodafone Group pays out 172.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Hellenic Telecom Organization shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Vodafone Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Vodafone Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hellenic Telecom Organization and Vodafone Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hellenic Telecom Organization $4.36 billion 1.43 $75.95 million N/A N/A Vodafone Group $54.48 billion 1.12 $3.24 billion $1.36 16.79

Vodafone Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hellenic Telecom Organization.

Volatility and Risk

Hellenic Telecom Organization has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vodafone Group has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vodafone Group beats Hellenic Telecom Organization on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hellenic Telecom Organization Company Profile

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals in Greece, Romania, and Albania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and TELEKOM ROMANIA segments. The company offers fixed-line services; Internet access and ICT services; and TV services. It also provides mobile and satellite telecommunication, e-commerce, financing, consultancy and security, real estate, wholesale telephony, insurance brokerage, training, fixed line telephony, retail, marketing, overdue accounts management, wholesale broadband, and infrastructure services. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere. It also offers Internet of Things connections to communicate securely with network; and cloud and security services for public and private cloud, as well as cloud based applications and products for securing networks and devices. In addition, the company offers carrier services, such as international voice, IP transit, and messaging. Further, it provides renting of mobile virtual network services. Vodafone Group Plc serves approximately 536 million mobile customers and 20 million fixed broadband customers. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

