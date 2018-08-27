Analyzing EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (EDPFY) and NextEra Energy (NEE)

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (NYSE: NEE) and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get EDP-Energias de Portugal S.A alerts:

This table compares EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A and NextEra Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A $17.79 billion 0.81 $1.26 billion N/A N/A NextEra Energy $17.20 billion 4.74 $5.38 billion $6.70 25.78

NextEra Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A.

Risk and Volatility

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextEra Energy has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A and NextEra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A 0 2 0 0 2.00 NextEra Energy 0 3 10 0 2.77

NextEra Energy has a consensus price target of $165.08, indicating a potential downside of 4.41%. Given NextEra Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NextEra Energy is more favorable than EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A.

Profitability

This table compares EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A and NextEra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A 6.81% 8.04% 2.57% NextEra Energy 49.10% 10.49% 3.52%

Dividends

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. NextEra Energy pays an annual dividend of $4.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. NextEra Energy pays out 66.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NextEra Energy has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NextEra Energy beats EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through water, wind, sun, coal, natural gas, nuclear, and cogeneration sources. It also distributes and supplies gas. The company has an installed capacity of 25 GW. It serves approximately 9.8 million electricity customers and 1.5 million gas customers. In addition, the company offers services in various areas, such as engineering, laboratory tests, vocational training, energy services, and property management. EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption. As of February 16, 2018, the company operated approximately 46,790 megawatts of net generating capacity. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 10 million people through approximately 5 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida with approximately 75,000 circuit miles of transmission and distribution lines and approximately 620 substations. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for EDP-Energias de Portugal S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP-Energias de Portugal S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.