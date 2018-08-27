Analyzing Amgen (AMGN) and Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI)

Amgen (NASDAQ: PSTI) and Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Amgen alerts:

This table compares Amgen and Pluristem Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amgen 10.19% 43.18% 12.70% Pluristem Therapeutics N/A -77.44% -61.88%

Amgen pays an annual dividend of $5.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Pluristem Therapeutics does not pay a dividend. Amgen pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amgen has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Amgen has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pluristem Therapeutics has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amgen and Pluristem Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amgen $22.85 billion 5.57 $1.98 billion $12.58 15.63 Pluristem Therapeutics $2.85 million 52.91 -$27.81 million ($0.32) -4.25

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than Pluristem Therapeutics. Pluristem Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amgen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Amgen and Pluristem Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amgen 0 10 11 0 2.52 Pluristem Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Amgen currently has a consensus price target of $203.60, suggesting a potential upside of 3.54%. Pluristem Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.13, suggesting a potential upside of 203.31%. Given Pluristem Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pluristem Therapeutics is more favorable than Amgen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.8% of Amgen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Amgen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amgen beats Pluristem Therapeutics on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine. Its products also comprise Blincyto to treat patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; Kyprolis, a proteasome inhibitor for the treatment of multiple myeloma and small-cell lung cancer; Nplate, a thrombopoietic compound. The company's marketed products include Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Aranesp to treat anemia; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells; NEUPOGEN, a recombinant human granulocyte colony-stimulating factor; and IMLYGIC to treat various cancer cells. It serves pharmaceutical wholesale distributors; and physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies, as well as consumers. The company has collaborative agreements with Pfizer Inc.; UCB; Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Amgen Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the provision of cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The company focuses on cell therapies for the treatment of diseases such as muscle injury, acute radiation syndrome, pulmonary arterial hypertension and others. Its products include PLacental eXpanded, PLX-PAD, and PLX-R18. The company was founded by Doron Shorrer on May 11, 2001 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.