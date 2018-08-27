Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for EXACT Sciences (EXAS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS):

8/24/2018 – EXACT Sciences was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/23/2018 – EXACT Sciences had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Swann. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2018 – EXACT Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/23/2018 – EXACT Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $54.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2018 – EXACT Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

8/22/2018 – EXACT Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/21/2018 – EXACT Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EXACT Sciences Corporation uses applied genomics to develop effective, patient-friendly screening technologies for use in the detection of cancer. Certain of its technologies have been licensed to Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for a stool-based DNA screening assay for colorectal cancer in the average-risk population. Colorectal cancer, which is the most deadly cancer among non-smokers, is generally curable if detected early. Despite the availability of colorectal cancer screening and diagnostic tests for more than twenty years, the rate of early detection of colorectal cancer remains low, and deaths from colorectal cancer remain high. EXACT Sciences believes its genomics-based technologies would help to enable detection of colorectal cancer so that more people can be effectively treated. “

8/13/2018 – EXACT Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $62.00.

8/10/2018 – EXACT Sciences was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/3/2018 – EXACT Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2018 – EXACT Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $60.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – EXACT Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $75.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – EXACT Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2018 – EXACT Sciences was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/23/2018 – EXACT Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $67.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2018 – EXACT Sciences had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Swann. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $67.00.

7/9/2018 – EXACT Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

EXAS stock opened at $70.51 on Monday. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $37.36 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.22 and a beta of 1.00.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 35.24%. The business had revenue of $102.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP D Scott Coward sold 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $126,178.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas D. Carey sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $201,713.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,139.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,546 shares of company stock valued at $846,987 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,831,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $235,179,000 after buying an additional 2,910,506 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,070,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,775,000 after buying an additional 35,725 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,879,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,377,000 after buying an additional 385,766 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,709,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,945,000 after buying an additional 519,945 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,151,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,858,000 after buying an additional 30,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

