Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Rational (RAA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rational (FRA: RAA) recently:

8/13/2018 – Rational was given a new €650.00 ($738.64) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2018 – Rational was given a new €630.00 ($715.91) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2018 – Rational was given a new €609.00 ($692.05) price target on by analysts at DZ Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2018 – Rational was given a new €654.00 ($743.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2018 – Rational was given a new €565.00 ($642.05) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRA:RAA opened at €667.00 ($757.95) on Monday. Rational Ag has a 12 month low of €428.33 ($486.74) and a 12 month high of €595.02 ($676.16).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells cooking appliances for professional kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers the SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus products that cook via steam and hot air. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional product that cooks with direct contact heat or in liquids.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Rational Ag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rational Ag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.