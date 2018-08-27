Analysts Expect Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $367.82 Million

Brokerages expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report sales of $367.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $363.70 million to $371.70 million. Synovus Financial posted sales of $398.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.94 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.60 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. ValuEngine cut Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Stephens cut Synovus Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

SNV stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.26. 637,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,882. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $40.27 and a 12 month high of $57.40.

In related news, CFO Kevin S. Blair acquired 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $64,753.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,349.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allan E. Kamensky acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.06 per share, with a total value of $50,060.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,269.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 20,310 shares of company stock valued at $614,173 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 75.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 167,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 72,061 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 60.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 352,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,597,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $4,673,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $412,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synovus Financial (SNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.