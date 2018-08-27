Analysts Expect Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $198.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) will announce sales of $198.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howard Hughes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $178.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $218.53 million. Howard Hughes posted sales of $258.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Hughes will report full-year sales of $804.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $700.93 million to $908.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.23 billion per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Howard Hughes.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.34). Howard Hughes had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “$141.27” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

HHC opened at $129.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $114.28 and a fifty-two week high of $142.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.37 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Howard Hughes news, insider Paul H. Layne sold 4,928 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $675,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,019,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Howard Hughes by 1.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Howard Hughes by 75.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Howard Hughes by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howard Hughes (HHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.