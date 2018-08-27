Analysts Anticipate Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) to post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Disposal Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Advanced Disposal Services posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Advanced Disposal Services.
Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Advanced Disposal Services had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $398.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Advanced Disposal Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 47.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after buying an additional 74,657 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 902,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after buying an additional 12,078 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the second quarter valued at $477,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the second quarter valued at $7,128,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 18.0% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 152,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 23,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Disposal Services stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. Advanced Disposal Services has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.50.
About Advanced Disposal Services
Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.
