Analysts Anticipate Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) to post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Disposal Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Advanced Disposal Services posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Advanced Disposal Services.

Get Advanced Disposal Services alerts:

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Advanced Disposal Services had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $398.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Advanced Disposal Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADSW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised Advanced Disposal Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 47.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after buying an additional 74,657 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 902,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after buying an additional 12,078 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the second quarter valued at $477,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the second quarter valued at $7,128,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 18.0% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 152,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 23,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Disposal Services stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. Advanced Disposal Services has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.50.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.