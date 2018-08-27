Analog Devices (ADI) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Analog Devices from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.71.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $98.78 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $78.54 and a 12-month high of $103.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

In related news, SVP Peter Real sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.07, for a total transaction of $427,656.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $954,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,875.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,050 shares of company stock worth $7,712,311. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,229,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,025,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,969 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,929,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,255 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $108,490,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,076,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 9,511.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,173,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

