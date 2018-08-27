Amphenol Co. (APH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Brokerages predict that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will report $2.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.99 billion. Amphenol posted sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year sales of $7.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $7.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.29 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.88.

In other news, VP William J. Doherty sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $1,815,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $832,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $764,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 640,213 shares of company stock valued at $60,480,618 over the last 90 days. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,544,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,359,175,000 after acquiring an additional 660,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,019,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,918,990,000 after purchasing an additional 55,849 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Amphenol by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,546,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $650,013,000 after purchasing an additional 198,094 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in Amphenol by 4.7% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,585,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $312,433,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 8,640.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,433,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $93.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $79.08 and a twelve month high of $95.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.49%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphenol (APH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.