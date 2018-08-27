Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 974.2% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 95,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after buying an additional 86,599 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 4.5% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 47,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,207,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,025,000 after buying an additional 72,205 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 24.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Amgen by 3.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,157,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $767,460,000 after buying an additional 128,865 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.71, for a total value of $298,457.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. Cann reissued a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Morningstar set a $198.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $196.64 on Monday. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.31 and a 1-year high of $201.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $127.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

