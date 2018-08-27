American Lorain Co. (ALN) Short Interest Down 9.8% in August

American Lorain Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ALN) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,497 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the July 31st total of 386,313 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,737 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Shares of ALN stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. American Lorain has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.43.

American Lorain Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various food products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers chestnut products, including frozen chestnuts; and convenience foods, such as ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat food products.

