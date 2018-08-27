American Century Companies Inc. Grows Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 504.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,034,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697,822 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $43,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,936,000 after buying an additional 47,730 shares during the period. AT Bancorp purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 24,011 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Exelixis by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,042,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,476,000 after buying an additional 1,790,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $17.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 2.02. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $32.50.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.37 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 65.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

In other Exelixis news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $477,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Morrissey sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $1,901,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 813,390 shares of company stock worth $16,599,217 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

