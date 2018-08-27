American Century Companies Inc. Buys 101,019 Shares of MSA Safety Inc (MSA)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,019 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $38,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MSA Safety by 252.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MSA Safety by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider William M. Lambert sold 96,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $9,153,468.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,131,113.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.73, for a total value of $162,741.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,546 shares of company stock valued at $15,329,894 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $100.42 on Monday. MSA Safety Inc has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $104.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.38.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). MSA Safety had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $339.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. MSA Safety’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.28%.

MSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MSA Safety from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

