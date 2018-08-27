Amdocs Limited (DOX) Stake Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,946 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 8.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 133,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 32.4% during the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

Shares of DOX opened at $65.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $71.72.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.00%. analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, pay TV, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.