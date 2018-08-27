Alps Advisors Inc. Has $328,000 Position in Square, Inc. (SQ)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Management increased its holdings in Square by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 14,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Square by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Square by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 87,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Square by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Square by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Square from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

In related news, insider Ajmere Dale sold 5,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $324,905.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,747,921.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $889,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,518,260 shares of company stock worth $102,574,354 over the last quarter. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $78.18 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $385.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.99 million. Square had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

