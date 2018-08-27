Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) Holdings Cut by Foothills Asset Management Ltd.

Foothills Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Alphabet Inc Class C by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,012,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,105,510,000 after acquiring an additional 202,288 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 135,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,582,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 915 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea Ltd. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “$1,186.96” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “$1,195.88” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet Inc Class C presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,245.96.

In other news, Director L John Doerr sold 10,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.20, for a total transaction of $12,501,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,427. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.33, for a total transaction of $80,807.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,464.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,369 shares of company stock worth $104,846,172 over the last quarter. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,220.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $849.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15. Alphabet Inc Class C has a fifty-two week low of $905.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $32.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. Alphabet Inc Class C’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.01 EPS.

Alphabet Inc Class C Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

