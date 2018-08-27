Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) Position Raised by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 429 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 60,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,997,000 after buying an additional 28,647 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 7.6% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 126,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,613,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 78.9% during the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 5,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A during the first quarter worth $3,017,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price (up from $1,275.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,350.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,375.00 target price (up from $1,330.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet Inc Class A currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,301.95.

GOOGL opened at $1,236.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $919.31 and a 12-month high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc Class A Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

