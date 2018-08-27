Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Align Technology to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Align Technology from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Leerink Swann boosted their target price on Align Technology from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.79.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $367.60 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.55 and a 12-month high of $385.00. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Align Technology had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $490.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Greg J. Santora sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.07, for a total transaction of $1,782,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 2,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.35, for a total value of $796,896.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,313.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,163 shares of company stock worth $21,665,605 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.