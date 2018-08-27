Aldebaran Financial Inc. Has $416,000 Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 78.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth $110,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth $266,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth $374,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,093,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 26,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CFO opened at $51.98 on Monday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $52.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

