Aldebaran Financial Inc. Has $3.24 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises approximately 2.2% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.8% during the second quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 9,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 37,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.4% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WM opened at $90.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $91.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.76%.

In other Waste Management news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 406 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $33,787.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,679.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.22.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

