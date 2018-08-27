Aetna Inc (AET) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aetna were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aetna by 9.3% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,300,000 after acquiring an additional 485,000 shares during the last quarter. OZ Management LP grew its position in shares of Aetna by 1.9% during the first quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 3,511,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,460,000 after acquiring an additional 66,302 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Aetna by 101.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,797,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,859 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aetna by 4.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,227,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,471,000 after acquiring an additional 98,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aetna by 5.1% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,715,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,890,000 after acquiring an additional 82,492 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AET opened at $197.27 on Monday. Aetna Inc has a 1-year low of $149.69 and a 1-year high of $199.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. Aetna had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Aetna’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Aetna Inc will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Aetna from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aetna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aetna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Aetna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

