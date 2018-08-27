Acuitas Investments LLC Buys 44,699 Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (HBB)

Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,699 shares during the period. Hamilton Beach Brands makes up approximately 4.6% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after purchasing an additional 157,928 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. Institutional investors own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

HBB stock opened at $24.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co has a 12 month low of $20.97 and a 12 month high of $41.00.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $157.94 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 49.75%. sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is 20.61%.

In other Hamilton Beach Brands news, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $51,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hamilton Beach Brands Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the under the Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex brand names.

