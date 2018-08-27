Accuvest Global Advisors Invests $941,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.6% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.4% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 32,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $5,882,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.2% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 50,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.11.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $59.97 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $70.05. The firm has a market cap of $98.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 1.74%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

