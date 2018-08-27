ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 44.6453970083798 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.
- FY2018 Earnings Forecast for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (americanbankingnews.com)
- SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Acadia Pharmaceutic – KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports (kswo.com)
- ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against ACADIA … (businesswire.com)
- SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (finance.yahoo.com)
- Rosen Law Firm Reminds ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Investors of Deadline – ACAD (finance.yahoo.com)
Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,473. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 3.58. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $41.20.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACAD. BidaskClub upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.
About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.
