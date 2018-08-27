ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 44.6453970083798 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,473. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 3.58. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $41.20.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.63 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 135.99% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACAD. BidaskClub upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.