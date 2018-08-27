A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.71.

In other A. O. Smith news, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $167,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 301,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,445,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $270,501.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,641,757.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,072 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,690 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $58.39 on Monday. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $68.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $833.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

