6,118 Shares in Kyocera Corp (KYO) Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kyocera Corp (NYSE:KYO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Kyocera by 90.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Kyocera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Kyocera by 510.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Kyocera by 35.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Kyocera during the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kyocera from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kyocera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of KYO stock opened at $55.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.72. Kyocera Corp has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and sells industrial components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Fine Ceramic Parts Group segment offers components for semiconductor processing and flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication components, general industrial machinery components, LED related products, and automotive components.

