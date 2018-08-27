609,382 Shares in Roku Inc (ROKU) Acquired by EastBay Asset Management LLC

EastBay Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 609,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,971,000. Roku makes up 2.2% of EastBay Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 408.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,245,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,307,000 after buying an additional 2,606,673 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,960,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,177,000 after buying an additional 1,144,727 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $41,714,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,995,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,786,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of Roku stock opened at $63.26 on Monday. Roku Inc has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $63.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.24.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $1,513,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,345,671 shares of company stock valued at $67,551,143. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROKU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.68.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.