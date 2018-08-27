$470.90 Million in Sales Expected for Kaman Co. (KAMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to announce $470.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kaman’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $460.90 million and the highest is $480.89 million. Kaman reported sales of $447.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.03 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $468.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.75 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KAMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kaman in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE KAMN opened at $65.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.78. Kaman has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

In other Kaman news, Director Richard J. Swift sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip A. Goodrich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $361,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,259 shares in the company, valued at $959,553.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Kaman in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

