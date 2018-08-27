44,581 Shares in Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 44,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Uniti Group by 16,322.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Uniti Group by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth $317,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Uniti Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Uniti Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 22,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Cowen set a $28.00 price target on Uniti Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $20.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.04. Uniti Group Inc has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $23.42.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.07 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.66%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 95.62%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.0 million fiber strand miles, approximately 700 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.