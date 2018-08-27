4,323 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (GD) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 230.7% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total transaction of $4,319,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,761,374.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $192.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $184.21 and a 52-week high of $230.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.09 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 37.39%.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $263.00 to $234.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America set a $275.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.39.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.