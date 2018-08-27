$4.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Baidu Inc (BIDU) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) will announce $4.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.05 billion and the highest is $4.40 billion. Baidu reported sales of $3.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year sales of $15.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.11 billion to $16.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.85 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $18.02 billion to $19.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Baidu.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $337.00 price objective on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.32.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 40,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $224.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54. Baidu has a 52 week low of $207.74 and a 52 week high of $284.22.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baidu (BIDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.