3M (MMM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, 3M’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company’s second-quarter 2018 earnings increased 15.1% year over year owing to solid performance across the segments. The company's global footprint, diversified product portfolio and the ability to penetrate in different markets have been its key strengths. However, over the past three months, 3M’s shares look overvalued compared to the industry. Escalating costs have become a major cause of concern for the company. Inflation in the prices of major inputs and escalating interest expenses might continue to augment the company’s aggregate costs, in turn, hurting its near-term profitability. Over the past 7 days, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the stock has remained unchanged for both 2018 and 2019. “

MMM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup set a $263.00 target price on 3M and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered 3M from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on 3M from $227.00 to $221.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $210.00 to $201.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on 3M to $227.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $234.67.

MMM stock opened at $205.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $120.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $190.57 and a fifty-two week high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.32%.

In related news, insider Jon T. Lindekugel sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $1,301,294.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in 3M by 1,652.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

