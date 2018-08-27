3,935 Shares in IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP) Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 461,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,634,000 after purchasing an additional 338,606 shares during the period. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth $64,250,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 291.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 265,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,889,000 after purchasing an additional 197,459 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth $37,257,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 13,274.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 103,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 103,146 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $166.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.83. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.75 and a 52 week high of $264.11.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $413.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.61 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

